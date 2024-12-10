Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan turned 81 on December 8 and her birthday celebration made headlines as her husband, Salim Khan's 2nd wife, Helen danced with Salma, and the video went viral.

Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan turned 81 on December 8. The special occasion was celebrated with the Khan family organising a grand birthday bash. Several close friends and family members graced Salma's birthday party, and the photos from the ceremony went viral on the internet.

However, a video of Helen (Salim Khan's 2nd wife) dancing with Salma won the internet. For the unversed, Salim Khan (Salman's father) married Helen in 1981. She's the stepmother of Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Arpita, and Alvira. In one of the videos from Salma's birthday bash, Helen is seen grooving with the birthday girl by holding her hand. Salma also matches up to her step and together they dazzled the ceremony with their timeless charm.

Indian coach and author Deanne Panday shared the photos and videos from the intimate birthday bash that went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "Omg! I love the videos! So cute." Another netizen wrote, "Happy birthday to you Salman Khan Sir ke mummy." One of the netizens wrote, "Love Helenji ....she is epic."

Arbaaz Khan on Salim Khan-Helen's acceptance into family

Last year, in an exclusive conversation, Arbaaz Khan said that initially, the family felt bad about Salim marrying Helen, "Humko bura lagta tha ki humari maa ke saath aisa hua. But with time, we all accepted her. Humare father ne unhe izzat di. Hum apne father ki izaat karte hai, and she also respects the family (We used to feel bad that our mother has to go through this phase. But our father gave her respect. We respect him, and she accepted us as a family). So, we have accepted her as our mother," Arbaaz said.

Khan further stated that after facing similar situations, he understood that we should never judge people. "While growing up even we have faced different situations. Uss waqt feel hua ki jo pita se complaints thi, woh kuch hadh tak hum bhi kar rahe hai. We are doing the same thing that we complained about and judged our father. So, until we don't put ourselves in other shoes, we shouldn't judge people."

