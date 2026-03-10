FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Salim Merchant dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal bias' remark: 'He is doing biggest movie on Hindu mythology Ramayana'

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, both two-time Oscar winners, are composing the music for Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol as Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman, respectively.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 06:17 PM IST

Music composer Salim Merchant, one half of the duo Salim-Sulaiman, has shared his opinion on AR Rahman's recent 'communal bias' remark, that triggered a controversy in the Hindi film industry. Salim pointed out that if the Oscar-winning composer is doing the music for Ramayana - one of the biggest films on Hindu mythology, it is hard to believe that there is any communal bias at play. Rahman, along with another Oscar-winning Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, are composing the music for Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana. The much-awaited film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol as Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman, respectively. The first part releases on Diwali 2026 and the second part is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

Talking to IANS, Merchant said, "I don’t think that is true. With all due respect to what Rahman said, he may be right in his own way and speaking from his own experience, but I don’t think that’s the case. I feel that if the composer who is doing one of the biggest films in the history of Indian cinema, based on a Hindu epic like Ramayana, is Rahman, then I don’t think there is any communal problem in the industry. But that is my take on it and my opinion. He might have his own reasons."

In an interaction with BBC Asian Network in January earlier this year, Rahman spoke about getting limited work offers in Bollywood in the last eight years and suggested that the reason behind the same could be the communal bias in the industry. He said, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers."

After Rahman was slammed for his opinion, he issued a clarification in a couple of days. "India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt. I remain grateful to this nation and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the future. Jai Hind. Jai Ho", he said in a video message.

Advertisement