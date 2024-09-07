Twitter
Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

Salim Khan weighs in on why South films are performing better than Bollywood movies at the box office.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 08:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’
Salim Khan
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have given some of the most iconic and blockbuster films in Bollywood. They were the writers who charged for fees than the actors and made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar. As South cinema performs better at the box office than Bollywood, Salim Khan weighed in on this and revealed the reason behind this. 

In an interview with NDTV, Salim Khan shared his opinion on why the audience is moving towards entertainers made in the southern part of the country. He explained, “Uski wajah yeh hai ki humare filmon ke andar unko (the audience) action bohot accha milta thha. Aur humare picture ke andar unko dance, gaane, heroine bohot khubsurat dikhne waali milti thhi — Sridevi and all. [The reason is that in our films they [the audience] received great action. They got good dance sequences and song numbers; the heroines were also very beautiful, like Sridevi].”

He further added, "Aaj yeh ho gaya hai ki woh joh hum diya karte the humare Hindi filmei jo diya karti thhi woh har picture aati hai South mei. Usmei bohot accha action hota hai, usme heroine nayi nayi aati hai, aur bohot accha performance hota hai. Toh woh joh hai ek substitue mil gaya hai unkon aur accha mil gaya hai. Unke gaane bhi acche hote hai. Saare cheeze humse better hai. Accha entertainment milega toh jayenge. [Today, the movies we used to serve the audience, the content our Hindi films used to provide, those same elements are being offered by the South films. They have very good action, there are newer actresses and the performances are also great. So the audience has got a substitute, and that too a better one. Their songs are good. All the things are better than us (Bollywood). If viewers are getting better entertainment they will of course get diverted.]”

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar gave films that are among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, including Sholay, the highest-grossing Indian film ever at the time, as well as films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Kranti, and Don. The two are set to reunite once again for a new project which is still under wraps.

