Salim Khan said Salman Khan never harmed any animal, he can't even kill a cockroach amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has reacted amid threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the infamous blackbuck killing case. The superstar's father and veteran screenwriter has said that the actor has never harmed any animal and he wasn't even present during the blackbuck haunting incident.

In an interview with ABP News, Salim Khan revealed, "I had asked Salman who did it, and he said that he was not even present at the spot. He said that he was not even in the car when the incident happened. And he never lies to me."

He further added, "Usko nahi hai yeh sab shauk jaanwaron ko maarne ka. Jaanwaron se mohabbat karta hai vo." And he said he can't even "kill a cockroach." He said, "Mafi mangna, ye accept karna hai ki maine maara hai. Salman ney kabhi kisi jaanwar ko nahi maara. Humne kabhi kisi coackroach ko bhi nahi maara. Hum inn cheejo me believe hi nhi karte (Apologising means admitting. Salman never killed any animal. We have never even killed any cockroach. We do not believe in these things)."

Salim questioned, "Salman kissey jaake maafi maangey? Aapne kitne logo sey maafi mangi hai, kitne jaanwaro ki aapne jaan bachai hai? (Who should Salman apologise to? How many people have you apologised to, how many animals' lives have you saved?)" Salim Khan further talked about his son's innocence by saying that Salman had not committed any crime and added, "Koi gunaah kiya hai? Aapne dekha hai? Aapko maloom hai, jaanch padtaal ki hai? Humne toh kabhi bandook bhi use nahi ki (Has he committed any crime? Have you seen him? Have you investigated the matter? We have never even used a gun)."

Salim mentioned, "Salman ney kaha main to tha bhi nahi us time, usko nahi shauk jaanwar maarne ka wo jaanwaro sey mohabbat karta hai (He wasn't there at the time. He loves animals)."

Amid the security threats, Salman arrived on the set of Bigg Boss 18 late on Thursday night. A robust security detail accompanied the actor. As India Today Digital reported, a source told the portal that Khan stayed at his designated chalet within the compound, ensuring his safety ahead of the scheduled shoot on Friday.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.