Salim Khan says Amitabh Bachchan did not stay in touch with him after success: 'Aap jab bahut bade star ho jaate ho...'

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar in happier times

Amitabh Bachchan may be regarded as one of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema today but he did not start out in that fashion. His first few years were full of struggle with a string of flops. It wasn’t until Zanjeer in 1973 that things turned around for him. And instrumental in that turnaround was the writing duo of Salim-Javed, who went on to pen some of his most iconic films. In a recent interaction, Salim Khan, one half of the iconic duo, opened up about his equation with the actor.

Salim Khan, father of actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, started out as an actor himself before becoming a writer. He achieved great success after partnering with Javed Akhtar. Their jodi wrote the story and screenplay of some of the greatest Bollywood hits in the 70s and 80s. But the two eventually split. In an interview with Arbaaz for Bollywood Bubble, Salim reflected upon that time and how Amitabh, who was close to him, did not maintain their relationship.

“Yeh joh thi relation rakhne ki responsibility, unpe thi. Aap jab bahut bade star ho jaate ho, aapki responsibility hoti hai ki usse milna julna jo bhi ho, relationship rakhna yeh aapka farz banta hai. Jo ki unhone shayad kisi wajah se nahi kiya (The responsibility of maintaining relationships was his. When you become a big star, it is on you to maintain relationships, which, for some reason, he did not).”

After his split with Javed Aakhtar, Salim Khan continued to write film scripts, writing for successfilm films like Angaaray (1986), Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988), and Jurm (1990). His last two scripts - Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Auzaar - starred his son Salman and were produced by his other son Sohail.