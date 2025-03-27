Salman Khan's father, veteran writer, Salim Khan was among the few who watched superstar's Sikandar, and now, he has shared his review about the film.

In the next few days, Salman Khan will return to the big screen with mega-actioner Sikandar. Ever since the theatrical trailer of the film was released, fans have been waiting for their star to give them Eidi. Ghajini director AR Murugadoss directs Sikandar, and it marks the first collab of Salman and Murugadoss. Before the release, Aamir Khan sat with Salman and Murugadoss for a promotional video.

In the 17-minute video, both Salman and Aamir tried to pull Murugadoss legs by putting him in the spot, asking him who's better actor, or dancer, who values time more. The director kept his silence intact and played safety by taking most of the decisions in favour of Salman. Later, Salman's father, veteran writer Salim Khan also joined the conversation.

See Ghajini meets Sikandar

Aamir hosted the whole conversation, thus he asked Sholay writer to share his views after Sikandar. Sr Khan said that Sikandar will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Hailing the film for its unpredictability, Salim said, "The best part about Sikandar was the ek-ek scene. Ke baad, will you feel ki 'aage kya hoga?' 'Ab kya karenge (After each scene, will you feel 'what will happen next?' 'What will he do now')?'. If we could manage to hold the audience's interest to know what will happen next, then it is a win-win situation."

Aamir further asked Salim to guide him and Salman about how to tackle nervousness, especially a few days before the movie's release. Salim Khan said, "Koi bhi kaam kare aap us mein thodi nervousness shuru-shuru mein toh hoti hi hai. Aisa nahi ki sirf mujhe ho rahi hai. As an a human tendency, yeh toh hota hui hai. Agar yeh soch ke chaloge ki sabko hota hai, aur mujhe bhi ho raha hai, toh you won't feel lonely (Whatever work you do, you will feel a little nervous in the beginning. It is not that it is only happening to me. It is a human tendency, it does happen. If you start thinking that it happens to everyone and it is happening to me too, then you will not feel lonely)." Sikandar will release in cinemas on March 30.