Salim Khan makes first public appearance after hospital discharge in Salman Khan's Eid greeting video: 'Dad is back home'

Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father, had been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17 and was put on ventilator support as a safeguard before being discharged successfully four weeks later.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan on Saturday made his first public appearance after a recent hospitalisation as he joined son Salman Khan in greeting fans gathered outside their Galaxy Apartments on the occasion of Eid on Saturday, March 21. The father-son duo, accompanied by Salman's mother Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, and other family members, waved at the large crowd assembled outside the Mumbai residence.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you." The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star continued his annual Eid tradition of greeting fans from his balcony, waving and blowing flying kisses from behind bulletproof glass installed following a past firing incident outside the building.

Salim Khan was seen sitting on a wheelchair but his appearance elated fans who had waited to catch a glimpse of him following his discharge from hospital. The 90-year-old, one half of the celebrated Salim-Javed writing duo, had been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital on February 17 and was put on ventilator support as a safeguard before being discharged successfully four weeks later.

Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Salim arrived in Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of stardom. He was good-looking and confident that he would make a mark in the industry as an actor, but that did not happen. After struggling for close to a decade and getting confined to small roles in films, he changed lanes.

Khan worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and soon met Javed Akhtar to form one of Hindi cinema's most formidable writing partnerships. They worked together on two dozen movies, with most of them achieving blockbuster status. Salim-Javed wrote Sholay, Deewaar, Don, Trishul, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat, and Mr India.

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