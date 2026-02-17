Salim Khan admitted to ICU: Salman Khan rushes to Lilavati Hospital to see his 90 year old father

Salman Khan was seen exiting from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, as his father, 90-year-old Salim Khan, is in the ICU.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, known for penning the story-screenplay of the most popular Hindi films, including Sholay, Deewar, and Trishul, has been hospitalised in Mumbai. Salim is the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and his siblings are Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Salman Khan visits Lilavati to see his father

As per PTI, Salman was seen exiting Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, on Tuesday morning, and an insider informed the news agency about Salim's ill health. Salman visited his 90-year-old father, and the insider told the portal, "He (Salim Khan) has been admitted to Lilavati hospital this morning. He is in the ICU."

About Salim Khan's contribution to Bollywood

About Salim Khan's contribution to Bollywood

Salim Khan, along with Javed Akhtar, has carved out the 1970s, which was dubbed the golden era of Bollywood. Salim-Javed were responsible for introducing Amitabh Bachchan as the 'Angry Young Man'. The duo went on to give the biggest blockbusters and became the most prolific writer-duo of Indian cinema. Their films even inspired regional cinema. Several of Rajinikanth's films from the late 70s to 80s are official remakes of Salim-Javed's movies. However, their iconic partnership ended on June 21, 1982.

Salim Khan's personal life

Salim Khan married Salma Khan (born as Sushila Charak) on November 18, 1964. They have four children – Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira. In 1981, Salim married Helen, but they didn't have any biological children; they adopted Arpita Khan, who later married Aayush Sharma.