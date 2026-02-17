FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)

Salim Khan admitted to ICU: Salman Khan rushes to Lilavati Hospital to see his 90 year old father

AnchorBuilding Compliance-Aware AI for Regulated Industries: A Data Infrastructure Leader's View

Will Bill Gates skip AI Summit 2026 amid Epstein link? Gates Foundation clarifies

India-Bangladesh ties set for pragmatic reset under Tarique Rahman's leadership

Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Salim Khan admitted to ICU: Salman Khan rushes to Lilavati Hospital to see his 90 year old father

Salman Khan was seen exiting from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, as his father, 90-year-old Salim Khan, is in the ICU.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 02:54 PM IST

Salim Khan admitted to ICU: Salman Khan rushes to Lilavati Hospital to see his 90 year old father
Salman Khan with Salim Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, known for penning the story-screenplay of the most popular Hindi films, including Sholay, Deewar, and Trishul, has been hospitalised in Mumbai. Salim is the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and his siblings are Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma. 

Salman Khan visits Lilavati to see his father

As per PTI, Salman was seen exiting Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, on Tuesday morning, and an insider informed the news agency about Salim's ill health. Salman visited his 90-year-old father, and the insider told the portal, "He (Salim Khan) has been admitted to Lilavati hospital this morning. He is in the ICU."

Watch Salman Khan leaving Lilavati Hospital

About Salim Khan's contribution to Bollywood 

Salim Khan, along with Javed Akhtar, has carved out the 1970s, which was dubbed the golden era of Bollywood. Salim-Javed were responsible for introducing Amitabh Bachchan as the 'Angry Young Man'. The duo went on to give the biggest blockbusters and became the most prolific writer-duo of Indian cinema. Their films even inspired regional cinema. Several of Rajinikanth's films from the late 70s to 80s are official remakes of Salim-Javed's movies. However, their iconic partnership ended on June 21, 1982.

Also read: After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel in financial trouble? Gadar 2 actress reacts to non-bailable warrant in event dispute case: 'My lawyers are...'

Salim Khan's personal life 

Salim Khan married Salma Khan (born as  Sushila Charak) on November 18, 1964. They have four children – Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira. In 1981, Salim married Helen, but they didn't have any biological children; they adopted Arpita Khan, who later married Aayush Sharma.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement