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Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father discharged from Mumbai hospital after a month

Salim Khan's eldest son Salman Khan and his other children, including sons Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, had visited him regularly in the hospital.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father discharged from Mumbai hospital after a month
Salim Khan discharged from Mumbai hospital
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Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, hospitalised in Mumbai last month after suffering a brain haemorrhage, was discharged on Tuesday and taken home, sources told PTI. The 90-year-old, one half of the celebrated Salim-Javed duo, who scripted blockbuster films such as Sholay, Deewaar, and Don with Javed Akhtar, was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17.

A day after his admission, doctors at the hospital said Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage that had been tackled and he was put on ventilator support as a safeguard. "He has been treated successfully. He was discharged from the hospital a while ago," a source told PTI on Tuesday. 

Earlier, in the morning, Salim Khan's son, superstar Salman Khan, arrived at the hospital. His other children, including son Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, had visited him regularly in the hospital. His long-time partner Akhtar had also visited him. 

Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Salim Khan arrived in Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of stardom. He was good-looking and confident that he would make a mark in the industry as an actor, but that did not happen. After struggling for close to a decade and getting confined to small roles in films, he changed lanes. 

Khan worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and soon met Akhtar to form one of Hindi cinema's most formidable writing partnerships. They worked together on two dozen movies, with most of them achieving blockbuster status. Apart from Sholay, Deewaar, and Don, Khan and Akhtar also penned Trishul, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat, and Mr India.

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Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father discharged from Mumbai hospital after a month
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