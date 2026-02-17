Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar formed one of the most formidable writing partnerships in Indian cinema. Some of their blockbuster films were Sholay, Don, Deewaar, Zanjeeer, and Mr India. As concern over Khan's health mounted, his children, including Salman Khan, rushed to the Lilavati Hospital.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, credited for writing celebrated Hindi films such as Sholay, Deewar, and Don with Javed Akhtar, is stable and under close observation after he was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in Bandra on Tuesday. In a statement shared to PTI, Dr Jalil Parker, who is treating the 90-year-old veteran, said Khan was admitted in the ICU early morning at 8.30 am. "He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status," Parker said in the statement.

The statement continued, "He (Khan) was brought into the emergency by their family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist) & Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him." Parker added that the doctors will hold a press bulletin on Wednesday at 11am with "due consent of the relatives & maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost".

As concern over Khan's health mounted, his children, including superstar Salman Khan, daughter Alvira, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, were seen going into the hospital. Khan, a household name in the 70s and 80s, turned 90 on November 24 last year. It was the day Dharmendra, the star of many of his films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baraat, passed away.

Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Khan arrived in Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of stardom. He was good looking and confident he would make a mark in the industry as an actor. But that did not happen. And then, after struggling for close to a decade and getting confined to small roles in films, he changed lanes.

He worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and soon met Akhtar to form one of the most formidable writing partnerships in Indian cinema. They worked together on two dozen movies with most of them achieving the blockbuster status. Other than Sholay, Don and Deewaar, Khan and Akhtar also penned Trishul, Zanjeer, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Mr India.

