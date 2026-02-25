Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's co-star Daisy Shah says veteran screenwriter is 'stable and out of danger'

In the last few days, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Javed Akhtar, and more celebrities have visited Mumbai's Lilavati hospital to inquire about Salim Khan's health.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, triggering concern among fans and members of the film industry. An update on the 90-year-old's health has now been shared by Daisy Shah, who has worked with his son, Salman Khan, in films Race 3 and Jai Ho. According to Daisy, the senior writer is currently stable and remains under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In a recent interaction with Filmygyan, Daisy shared an update on Salim Khan's health, stating that she has been in constant touch with Salman Khan and the entire Khan family during this time. The Hate Story 3 actress said, "I couldn't meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success, and he is under observation. But he is out of danger."

Salman Khan and his family have maintained silence regarding the health of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. The doctors informed the media that the 90-year-old suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and a minimal procedure was done without performing any surgery. In the last few days, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Javed Akhtar, and more celebrities have visited the hospital to inquire about his health.

Salim began his career with minor acting roles in Hindi cinema, but he found success as a screenwriter with Javed Akhtar. Salim-Javed Akhtar formed one of the most formidable writing partnerships in Indian cinema. They worked together on two dozen movies with most of them achieving the blockbuster status. Some of their classics include Sholay, Don, Deewaar, Trishul, Zanjeer, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Mr India.

READ | Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here