'Salim Khan galeech hai, Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap SLAMS superstar: 'Isko Jodhpur jail mein dalo'

Writer-director Abhinav Kashyap continued lashing out at Salman Khan and family, and made some serious allegations against them.

Writer-director Abhinav Kashyap, popularly known for helming Dabangg (2010), continued slamming Salman Khan and his family in a media interview. In the latest part of the conversation shared by Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav clarified that it's not that he was silent all these years. Kashyap asserted that whenever he got proof against Khan and his people, he shared it on his Facebook. Kashyap admitted that he's been considered seriously ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Abhinav Kashyap on Salman Khan and his family, who are 'experts' in conning people

Abhinav claimed that before Dabangg, Salman Khan was done and dusted, calling him 'sadak pe pada', he added, "Dabangg ke phele he gave 14 disasters. Partner ke baad, he was seen in Wanted, jo theek-thak chali. Uske beech he gave many disasters. Wanted ke baad bhi, he was seen in Main aur Mrs Khanna, London Dreams, and Veer, and all three tanked. During Main aur Mrs Khanna, his 'chamcha' brother Sohail sold the film for Rs 50-55 crore, and the lifetime collection was under Rs 3 crore. I remember that Arbaaz and I went to meet Ronnie Screwvala at his home to sell Dabangg, but he asked me, 'Sohail mera phone kyu nahi utha raha?' Ronnie refused to buy Dabangg because of the loss he faced." Abhinav went on to say that the family is an expert in conning people.

Abhinav Kashyap calls Salim Khan 'galeech'

The Besharam director is seriously miffed with the Khans; thus, he added, "Salim Khan, Salman Khan se cinema nahi hai. Yeh cinema ka ek hissa hai. Inke pehle bhi bade digaaj aaye, aur aage aur aayenge. He went on to say that Ahaan Pandey's success made Salman Khan 'jealous', and he would try to sabotage his career as well.

Also read: 'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for convincing 'insecure' Salman Khan to cast...