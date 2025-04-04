Salim Khan opened up about his bond with Salman Khan and recalled the ugly phases in their bond.

It's a well-known fact that Salman Khan is an 'adarsh beta' and a family-loving person. He's been extremely protective of his people, and his bond with his father, veteran writer Salim Khan has been in the headlines several times. Recently, the Sholay co-writer opened up about his relationship with the eldest son- Salman, and how he wanted to be more of a friend to him than a father.

While speaking to Magic Moments, Salim confessed that the Sultan actor had the worst of him. Sr Khan said, “I have scolded all of them, but Salman has had it the worst from me, particularly since he is the eldest among them. One day, he told me that his habits were very similar to mine. I said, 'Son, it may be a compliment for you, but not for me. Please understand that I don’t wish you to inherit any of my habits'."

Salim shared with Salman how scared he would be from the superstar's grandfather, his father. "I would be scared stiff the moment I heard his leather boots on the floor," he said and added, “I wanted my kids to be my friends," Salim admitted.

Salim further revealed that there have been phases when he didn't talk to the Kick actor for six months. "That has happened, yes. If he does something I don’t like or I feel that he has done something wrong, then I don’t talk to him.

Salim added how the Dabangg actor would take the first step in fixing the relationship, If I am sitting near the window, he would nicely walk past the parapet. He would sneak out of the house without meeting me. Later, he would come back saying, ‘Sorry, what I did was not right'." Salim Khan concluded, "Something I have noticed is that whenever a person succeeds in life, they end up forgetting one thing: their growth as a human being. When a cricket player achieves greatness, they only focus on their game and nothing else." On the work front, Salman's recent release, Sikandar failed to entertain the masses.