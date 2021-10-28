Salary of Shah Rukh Khan's personal bodyguard Ravi Singh is more than CTC of many CEOs

Ravi Singh has been handling the security of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the last 10 years.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family is constantly in news these days as Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan Khan is lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case. Whenever it comes to the protection of Shah Rukh Khan, the name of his bodyguard Ravi Singh always comes to the fore.

Ravi SIngh's salary will leave you stunned

Ravi Singh has been handling the security of Shah Rukh Khan for the last 10 years. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Ravi Singh is Shah Rukh Khan's head of security and his salary is Rs 2.7 crore annually.

Ravi Singh takes care of Shah Rukh's family's security too

However, the responsibilities of Ravi Singh are not limited to handling the security of Shah Rukh Khan only. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, he also provides security to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan.

Ravi Singh was once involved in controversy

In 2014, Ravi Singh had grabbed headlines when a girl had accused him of pushing her. Ravi was trying to control a group of people who wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan when he allegedly pushed the girl who was standing in the crowd.