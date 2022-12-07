Kajol recalls gaining 8 kg in 2 months after marriage with Ajay Devgn, says 'roz subah humare table pe....'

File Photo

Bollywood star Kajol, in her new interview, talked about how she introducted fish to her in-laws. While promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky, Kajol opened up ago introduced habits.

For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot with each other on February 24, 1999. She is very close to her mother-in-law Veena Devgan. While speaking to Siddharth Aalambayan, the actress revealed how she gained 8 kgs within two months after her wedding to Ajay Devgn. She said, “I gained 8 kgs in two months after marriage. Roz subah humare table pe alag alag tarike ke paranthe hote they-gobhi parantha, paneer parantha, gobhi paneer parantha, kacche aalu ka parantha, normal aalu parantha. And there used to be white butter with them. I didn’t know how to diet at that time. Dieting ka d bhi nahi pata tha.”

While talking about how she introduced fish to her in-laws, she said, “Ghar pe main aur meri saas baedhke ab machhi khate hain, mahine me ek baar crab magate hain (me and my mother-in-law still sit together to eat fish, get crabs at least once a month),” she said. She also talked about how she herself breaks the crab and advised how one should wear black clothes, glasses and no makeup for the procedure. Talking about her fondness for eating with hands, she said, “haath se khane mein taste feels different, taste nhi aata hai na khao to (the food tastes different if eaten by hand otherwise it doesn't taste at all).”

In an intervie with Mashable India, Kajol stated that it is strange that Nysa is known all over the world. "I wasn’t till I started acting in films," added Dilwale star. Calling herself fortunate, the actress further added, "At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself."