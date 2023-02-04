Search icon
Salaam Venky OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer emotional drama film

Salaam Venky OTT release: Read on to know the streaming details of Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's slice-of-life drama film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Salaam Venky/File photo

Starring Kajol as Sujata and Vishal Jethwa as her son and titular character Venky, Salaam Venky revolves around the story of a mother who decides to fight challenging situations and does everything in her capacity for her son struggling with a rare disorder. The film was released in cinemas on December 9 to positive reviews from audiences and critics.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, the emotional drama will be streaming on the OTT giant ZEE5 from February 10. Making the announcement, ZEE5 took to its social media handles and wrote, "Here's to celebrating life and the undying bond between a mother and son. #SalaamVenky, Premieres 10th Feb only on #ZEE5 #SalaamVenkyOnZEE5".

Talking about the film's streaming release, Kajol said in a statement, "After Salaam Venky, all I have learnt is that Life is uncertain so don't spend your time worrying about the future or living in the past. Live your life to the fullest. I feel proud for being recognised for such a meaningful film and I am glad my fans will get to watch it once again on ZEE5."

"Salaam Venky is a heartwarming true story about how a mother like most mothers puts all her effort to help her son live a fulfilling life even if it is short. Kajol as a mother has given a performance that has been applauded by everyone who has seen the film. After receiving immense admiration in theatres, we are eager for the audiences to watch it once again on ZEE5", added the film's director Revathy in a statement.

Apart from Kajol and Vishal, the film's ensemble cast includes talented actors such as Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, and Prakash Raj among others. Salaam Venky also sees Aamir Khan in a special cameo.

