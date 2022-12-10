Salaam Venky: Chiranjeevi reviews Kajol starrer, lauds Revathy for 'conviction and brilliance'

File photo

Revathy's directorial debut, Salaam Venky, received a shout-out from actor-director Chiranjeevi via his Twitter account. The megastar commended Revathy's commitment and skill while praising the entire team, stating that the movie was brave and timely.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Kudos to Revathy for her conviction and brilliance in making Salaam Venky, the true story of a young Chess player’s struggle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare disorder. Hearing great things about how the fantastic Kajol, my brother Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Rahul Bose & the wonderful Vishal Jethwa delivered superb performances. More power to you Revathy! You inspire all directors & women directors even more with such courageous & relevant stories.”

He added, “Also, congrats to my dear friend Aamir Khan for being a part of this brave attempt. Lastly, very moved to recall that I had met the real life Venky fleetingly, years ago at the Apollo hospital before he succumbed to this disorder. Heartened to know he was my admirer. Do watch this emotionally charged tale of the triumph of human spirit.”

Reviewing the film, Ajay Devgn had written, "To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film." Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06 My best wishes to the entire cast & crew.

Salaam Venky, Kajol's most recent movie, had a lavish premiere on Wednesday in Mumbai, and Bollywood were there. Actors Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Aahana Kumra, Madhoo, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Aamir Khan, and Harshaali Malhotra from Bajrangi Bhaijaan were present.

Also read: Salaam Venky: Kajol, Aamir Khan, Vishal Jethwa pose at film's special screening

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa play the key roles in Salaam Venky, which debuted in theatres on December 9. The movie also has an appearance from Aamir Khan.