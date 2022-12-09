Salaam Venky: Ajay Devgn reviews wife Kajol's film, compliments actress for making 'zindagi badi,' fans react

Ajay Devgn- Kajol

Kajol's family drama Salaam Venky has hit cinemas with much fanfare, and the film has already found its fan in the actress' husband, Ajay Devgn. Drishyam 2 star is mighty impressed with Revathy-directed Kajol's film, and he took his thoughts for the film on his social media.

Ajay has dropped a sweet review for Salaam Venky. On his social media, Ajay dropped a creative of his wife, with a dialogue from the film and acknowledged her for making his life better. In the post he wrote, "To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film." Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06 My best wishes to the entire cast & crew."

Here's the post

Netizens went gaga over Ajay's thoughts, and they continued calling them as 'best couple ever.' Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji dropped heart emojis in the post. A user wrote, "Ajay is Extremely Lucky and Fortunate to get Kajol as his wife. Kajol is an Exceptional wife, we all see that. Loads Love and Best Wishes for this Beautiful Couple." Another user wrote, "Fantastic performance by Kajol Madam. very very natural acting Kajol Madam. I'm big fan of u Madam." One of the users complimented Ajay by saying, "Husband ho to aapke jaisa."

On Wednesday, Kajol's latest film Salaam Venky had a lavish premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Aahana Kumra, Madhoo, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Kajol's Fanna co-star Aamir Khan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Harshaali Malhotra were among the attendees. Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra stunned the media and netizens as she was spotted after years of the film's release. Harshaali has grown up as a beautiful young girl, and netizens have fallen in love with Munni again. On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in Bholaa. Followed by Singham Again.