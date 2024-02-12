Twitter
Headlines

Melting pot of Literature, Art and Culture at New Delhi World Book Fair attracts highest number of visitors

'Probably it affected my...': Glenn Maxwell reveals details of Adelaide Pub episode

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote with 129 votes

Sajni: Arijit Singh's romantic, heartwarming song from Laapataa Ladies makes fans emotional

Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023: Celebrating healthcare achievements and innovation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Melting pot of Literature, Art and Culture at New Delhi World Book Fair attracts highest number of visitors

'Probably it affected my...': Glenn Maxwell reveals details of Adelaide Pub episode

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote with 129 votes

Walking outdoors vs on a treadmill: Which is better for your health?

7 toughest exams in India

Alternatives of milk to control Cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet 80s' item queen, Salman, Shah Rukh's co-star, starred in India’s first Rs 100-crore hit, quit films to become...

Sajni: Arijit Singh's romantic, heartwarming song from Laapataa Ladies makes fans emotional

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot on this date; couple's wedding invite goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sajni: Arijit Singh's romantic, heartwarming song from Laapataa Ladies makes fans emotional

The new romantic yet emotional track, Sajni, from Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies impresses fans.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kiran Rao is all set to make her directorial comeback with the film Laapataa Ladies. Amid the rising buzz for the film and the response to the first song DoubtWa, the makers have now treated the masses with the second song Sajni.

The song Sajni is perfect to celebrate the feeling for your loved ones and in this ongoing Valentine's season, this comes as a pure beautiful melody that will stay in your heart. With its beautifully written lyrics, this song gives meaning to the word romance. the romantic yet emotional song shows the leads missing each other, remembering the cute moments spent together. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Composed by Ram Sampath, and Penned by Prashant Pandey.

Netizens reacted to the melodious song. One of the comments read, "Arijit Singh's voice gives goosebumps!!" Another wrote, "One More Classic, Heart Touching." Another user commented, "his one is a special one...Ram Sampath Ji's creation and Arijit Singh's magic And I'm completely in love with this onscreen pair...Phool and her husband...such cuties." Another user wrote, "Mesmerizing voice of Arijit sir takes this amazing lyrics to another level." 

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features debutants and promising cast, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan and is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Talking about why she and Aamir Khan co-produced Laapataa Ladies, Kiran said to News18, “I can’t expect Aamir to make everything that I make. Aamir particularly works in a way where he doesn’t do anything just because his son, his daughter, his wife, or his brother… the idea should work first. Also, we should make it within the budget that would support the idea.” The director further explained, “So, the budget justifies your risk and you can do any work you want to do.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video showing making of bread in factory upsets internet due to hygeine concerns

Valentine's Day 2024: 5 unique V-Day traditions from around the world

DNA Explainer: EPFO hikes interest rate for 2023-24; know how much return is expected, what it means

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam in 1st attempt, her AIR was..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE