Sajni: Arijit Singh's romantic, heartwarming song from Laapataa Ladies makes fans emotional

The new romantic yet emotional track, Sajni, from Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies impresses fans.

Kiran Rao is all set to make her directorial comeback with the film Laapataa Ladies. Amid the rising buzz for the film and the response to the first song DoubtWa, the makers have now treated the masses with the second song Sajni.

The song Sajni is perfect to celebrate the feeling for your loved ones and in this ongoing Valentine's season, this comes as a pure beautiful melody that will stay in your heart. With its beautifully written lyrics, this song gives meaning to the word romance. the romantic yet emotional song shows the leads missing each other, remembering the cute moments spent together. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Composed by Ram Sampath, and Penned by Prashant Pandey.

Netizens reacted to the melodious song. One of the comments read, "Arijit Singh's voice gives goosebumps!!" Another wrote, "One More Classic, Heart Touching." Another user commented, "his one is a special one...Ram Sampath Ji's creation and Arijit Singh's magic And I'm completely in love with this onscreen pair...Phool and her husband...such cuties." Another user wrote, "Mesmerizing voice of Arijit sir takes this amazing lyrics to another level."

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features debutants and promising cast, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan and is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Talking about why she and Aamir Khan co-produced Laapataa Ladies, Kiran said to News18, “I can’t expect Aamir to make everything that I make. Aamir particularly works in a way where he doesn’t do anything just because his son, his daughter, his wife, or his brother… the idea should work first. Also, we should make it within the budget that would support the idea.” The director further explained, “So, the budget justifies your risk and you can do any work you want to do.”