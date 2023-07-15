Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff are set to take forward their action franchise Baaghi forward with the fourth film in the series.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who is currently basking in the success of his latest produced film Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is set to expand the Baaghi franchise, headlined by Tiger Shroff, by making the fourth film in the series, as per the latest reports.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Over the last year, Sajid Nadiadwala and his team of writers have developed a plot to take their Baaghi franchise forward. The subject will retain the essence of the franchise but has got a new spin keeping the post-pandemic sensibilities in mind. The idea is to create one of the biggest action films with Tiger Shroff in the lead."

The report further added that the makers are planning to cast an A-lister as the villain in the upcoming actioner. "We are living in the era of collaborations, and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to pull off a casting coup in Baaghi 4. Sajid Nadiadwala has already announced a high-content film like Chandu Champion side by side an out-and-out comedy, Housefull 5. He is now all ready to diversify his slate further with an action-packed entertainer, Baaghi 4", the source further added.

Released in 2016, Baaghi starred Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and was based on Prabhas' Varsham. In 2018, Baaghi 2 hit theatres with Tiger's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani and was based on Adivi Sesh's Kshanam. Two years later in 2020, Baaghi 3 was released in which Shraddha Kapoor returned as the leading lady, and this time, the film was based on Arya's Vettai. While the first film was directed by Sabbir Khan, the second and the third movies in the franchise have been helmed by Ahmed Khan.



