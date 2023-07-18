Sajid Nadiadwala says this is when Akshay Kumar will begin filming Housefull 5: ‘I am very excited’

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Sajid Nadiadwala who is currently enjoying the success of his recent production Satyaprem Ki Katha talked about the much-awaited installment of the Housefull franchise and revealed that it will be ‘bigger’ than Housefull 4. 

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he has written the script of the film and said, “It’s a lot of fun to make Housefull films because I write those scripts. Even Housefull 5 is written by me. I enjoy writing those over-the-top scenes. After a long day at work, you like to have something spicy and that for me is the Housefull franchise. But franchises are not easy to manage as you can reach the saturation point at any time,” Sajid added that, “Any franchise can shut down any time. Housefull 4 was shutting down till Sunday because it was a pre-Diwali release. But when Diwali started it became something else.” 

He recalled the hype around Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and said, “It became the biggest film of Akshay Kumar and also the biggest comedy film. I have tried to bring in all elements in the basket for Housefull 5 and I am very excited.”

He also added, “We start Housefull 5 in December / January and will be ready for a Diwali 2024 release. Our music sessions begin by November. The script is locked, we have locked our director (Tarun Mansukhani). It’s a huge film and will cross Housefull 4 on the scale front. We plan to surprise everyone with the theme.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up for his next starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is all set to release on Amazon Prime on July 21. The romantic drama movie shows Varun and Janhvi as a troubled married couple honeymooning in Europe.

Read Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

 

