HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan spotted together! Fans wonder if new project is cooking between blockbuster duo

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala share a fun moment and pose together as they meet at Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

Recently, producer and real estate mogul Anand Pandit held his 60th birthday bash in Mumbai which was attended by many Bollywood A-lister actors, directors, and producers. The star-studded night saw Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala sharing a laugh and posing with others and this has left fans wondering if something is cooking between the blockbuster duo. 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan were spotted yesterday at the birthday celebration bash of producer, Anand Pandit. As the producer and the superstar duo were seen cherishing the moment while they clicked by the paps, it boosted the excitement to watch them come together. This has indeed raised the question, is there something cooking between them for another project? or Are they planning to collaborate again for a film?

The National Award-winning producer Sajid Nadiadwala has worked with Salman Khan in films like Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann, and Kick. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the producer revealed that the script of Kick 2 is almost ready and he is waiting for the correct time for its release. 

The producer said, "Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on the floors. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly" 

Moreover, Sajid Nadiadwala has yet another project in the lineup, a Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion. The film is based on the true story of a sportsperson and stars Kartik Aaryan. The film's shoot has been completed and is set to release in 2024

