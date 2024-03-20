Sajid Nadiadwala reveals his movie with Salman Khan- AR Murugadoss will be pan-India actioner: 'Audiences can expect...'

Twitter
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala spilt the beans about his upcoming production with Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 08:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sajid Nadiadwala-Salman Khan (Image source: Twitter)
Eid 2025 will see the coming together of the powerful trios, Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan, and AR Murugadoss, for the first time on screen. Salman Khan is a man who needs no introduction in today's time, as he has been a trendsetter at the box office with his several blockbuster films and dominated the Rs 100-crore club with consecutive 17 films in the club, a total of five films in Rs 200-crore club, three films in Rs 300-crore club, and even Rs 500-crore club films. 

The superstar enjoys a vast fan following and is a true star of the masses who holds genuine superstardom. The audiences love to watch the megastar's films on screen, and they worship him like a devotee. Sajid Nadiadwala has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, as he has changed the landscape of Indian cinema with several critically acclaimed as well as commercial blockbusters.

Sajid Nadiadwala's last collaboration with Salman Khan with Kick was also 200+ films at the Indian Cinema and was the second highest-grossing film of 2014. Both Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have a stellar track record of joining hands on the biggest films and they in the past had only collaborated for films that justified their statures and the expectations of the masses.

Adding power to this force is director A.R. Murugadoss, who is the first pan-Indian film director in Indian cinema, as he opened 100 crores. club with his Hindi directorial debut, Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan.

Since Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala together have given the blockbusters on Eid with Judwa (1994) and Kick (2014), the addition of A.R. Murugadoss to this makes it more exciting and promising and the audiences can only expect an epic action drama from the formidable forces.

In a recent interview, A R Murugadoss also spoke about the film with Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala and said, "In addition to high-octane action sequences, it will be packed with emotions and also carry a powerful social message. It will be a pan-India film. Audiences can expect to see a new kind of Salman Khan in this film.”

Concluding the same, he added, “Salman and I had discussed this project five years ago, but due to circumstances, we couldn’t proceed at that time. Recently, he asked for another narration. After that, he said that the script gave him a good vibe and asked if we could start working on it immediately.

While the title and other details of the film have not been revealed, given the previous stellar records of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, it won't be enormous to say that this yet-to-be-titled project is already a blockbuster in the making.

