Sajid Nadiadwala did not sabotage Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, insider reveals 'they're friends from decades' | Exclusive

Ever since Sitaare Zameen Par has been released, there have been rumours that Sajid Nadiadwala tried to sabotage Aamir Khan's film. But is this true? DNA India gets to know about Aamir and Sajid's secret friendship, which has laid the rumours to rest.

Bollywood has raked in some good money-spinners in the first half of 2025. While Chhaava hold the title of the biggest blockbuster of the year, the latest big release, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, has also earned the title of superhit. However, ever since SZP was released, a few influencers were constantly mocking the film, calling the movie's collection fake, made-up, and even calling it a scam by corporate booking. Before Sitaare, Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 was released in cinemas. Despite the negative reviews, Housefull 5 successfully earned Rs 300 crores worldwide. After Aamir's film was released, H5 suffered a great drop, which was expected. But suddenly there was news that producer Sajid is funding these YouTubers, social media influencers, to spread hate, negativity about Khan's film.

Sajid Nadiadwala are Aamir Khan are old friends

In the past few weeks, there have been posts, tweets, and even articles, alleging that Sajid tried to run down Sitaare Zameen Par. But is it true? DNA India got to know from an insider that Aamir and Sajid are thick friends who have not publicised their bond, but have stood by each other for years. According to an independent industry source, "Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and superstar Aamir Khan are secret friends. While there are many well-known and publicised friendships in Bollywood, Sajid and Aamir's bond is more private, and very few people know about it." The source further added that Aamir, Sajid, and politician Raj Thackeray have a group that has been going strong for two decades. "They have a group of 6 to 7 people, including Aamir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Raj Thackeray, who sit together at least once a month over the last 20 years"

This statement from the source clarified that Sajid has nothing to do with Sitaare Zameen Par's social media negativity. And he's happy with the success of Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par. For the unversed, Sitaare has grossed over Rs 214 crores worldwide.