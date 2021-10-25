Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates his National award to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sajid Nadiadwala proved earlier today that he is indeed a man with a beautiful heart. The producer got the National Award for his film ‘Cchichore’, which won Best Hindi Film, and dedicated it to Sushant Singh Rajput, who died recently.

The late actor's admirers appreciated and hailed his sincere gesture, showering him with huge thanks and respect. 'Cchichore', directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Sushant Singh Rajput and an extraordinarily gifted ensemble star cast, was the most adored film of that year, receiving five nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards for Best Film, Best Director for Tiwari, Best Story, Best Dialogue, and Best Editing.

The film scored high on many accounts and apart from the great performances, also resonated with Indian families as it highlighted that the journey is far more important than the destination and that losing is as critical a life lesson as winning.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who received the 67th National Film Prize for Best Hindi Film, thanked the whole team engaged in the making of Cchichore and dedicated the award in the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, one of India's brightest talents.

In the following months, the producer has a lot planned for us. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment recently revealed the cinema release dates for their forthcoming slate of films, which includes Akshay Kumar's ‘Tadap’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, Ranveer Singh's ’83’, and Tiger Shroff's ‘Heropanti 2’.