Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan and Farah Khan's mother Menka Irani passed away on July 26 at the age of 79.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 10:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'
Sajid Khan/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a moving tribute to his mother, Menka Irani, who passed away on July 26 in Mumbai, filmmaker Sajid Khan shared a heartfelt post remembering her through a precious childhood photograph that captured their deep bond. 

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Sajid shared a cherished photo, in which, a young Sajid is seen with his mother, who wraps her arm around his shoulder as they both smile warmly for the camera. Menka Irani's elegance and charm shine through in the image, capturing a timeless moment of motherly affection. Sajid expressed his grief and love with the caption, "Still can't believe you are gone...love u forever mummy...".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sajid Khan (@aslisajidkhan)

Farah and Sajid's mom died on July 26. She was 79. The heartbreaking news came a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.

"We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menka. She's been the strongest, bravest person I have ever seen...sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home, can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again..I love you", Farah wrote this on her mother's birthday recently.

Several celebrities, including including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Fardeen Khan, Maniesh Paul, Vikram Phadnis, Salim Khan, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house to mourn the demise of her mother.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement