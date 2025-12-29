Sajid Khan gets injured in accidet, undergoes surgery, sister Farah Khan shares major update: 'Surgery is done, he is...'

Sajid Khan reportedly met with an accident on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's production, fractured his foot, and underwent surgery.

Director Sajid Khan reportedly met with an accident on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's productions and underwent surgery. Sajid's sister, filmmaker Farah Khan, shared a major health update and affirmed that he's doing fine. As Hindustan Times reported, Sajid was shooting for Ekta Kapoor's production venture, and he fractured his foot. He received immediate medical attention and was rushed to a hospital. Sajid underwent surgery, and her sister, Farah, shared a crucial update, confirming that the surgery was successful and Sajid is recovering. As per the portal, she said, "The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now."

Sajid Khan celebrated his birthday with family and friends

Last month, Sajid Khan celebrated his 55th birthday with close friends and family members. Khan, who is planning to make his comeback as a director after Humshakals (2014), celebrated his special day in the presence of his most important people. Farah Khan shared a video on her Instagram handle in which Sajid Khan is seen cutting the cake while his friends sing for him. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Happy birthday @aslisajidkhan… may your year be full of friends who love you and are always there for you. Love you."

Sajid Khan's career as a director

VJ turned director Sajid Khan started his film direction career by directing a short story in the horror anthology Darna Zaroori Hai (2006). A year later, Sajid directed Heyy Babyy with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan. The film became successful, and Khan got his first hit. In 2010, Khan started the Housefull franchise with his lucky charms- Akshay and Riteish, and it went on to become a successful franchise. In 2012, Sajid directed Housefull 2, with a bigger cast and budget. The film became a blockbuster, and Sajid was considered to be the hit machine.

However, Sajid became overconfident, and he went on to make bigger claims for his next directorial, Himmatwala (2013). As a result, the Ajay Devgn-starrer, which was the remake of Jeetendra's classic, was a major flop. In 2014, Sajid directed Humshakals, with Saif Ali Khan, Riteish, and Ram Kapoor. This film became a box office disaster and was panned by the masses and critics alike. Since then, Sajid couldn't return to films. Sajid was directing Housefull 4, but he voluntarily stepped down in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment levelled against him by at least three women, including a journalist.