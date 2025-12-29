Sajid Khan gets injured in accident, undergoes surgery, sister Farah Khan shares major update: 'He is...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing minutes before BPL 2025 game

Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, longevity

Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour leaving podcast midway, here's what exactly happened

Unnao rape case update: Amid massive protest, Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's order granting bail to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar

China’s warning to US, Taiwan? Beijing launches 'Justice Mission 2025' military drills begin after sanctions

Allu Sirish annouces wedding date, it has special connection with his superstar brother Allu Arjun, on this day Pushpa actor...

Viral video: After AP Dhillion kissed Tara Sutaria, beau Veer Pahariya looks visibly 'pissed' after concert, netizens react on their 'rushed' exit

Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Know why Pakistan kabaddi player is facing indefinite ban

13 died, hundreds injured after train derails in Southern Mexico, WATCH video

Gurugram: 25-year-old airline crew member dies during party, investigation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, longevity

Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, long

Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour leaving podcast midway, here's what exactly happened

Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour

Allu Sirish annouces wedding date, it has special connection with his superstar brother Allu Arjun, on this day Pushpa actor...

Allu Sirish annouces wedding date, it has special connection with Allu Arjun

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sajid Khan gets injured in accident, undergoes surgery, sister Farah Khan shares major update: 'He is...'

Sajid Khan reportedly met with an accident on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's production, fractured his foot, and underwent surgery.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 11:44 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sajid Khan gets injured in accident, undergoes surgery, sister Farah Khan shares major update: 'He is...'
Sajid Khan, Farah Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director Sajid Khan reportedly met with an accident on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's productions and underwent surgery. Sajid's sister, filmmaker Farah Khan, shared a major health update and affirmed that he's doing fine. As Hindustan Times reported, Sajid was shooting for Ekta Kapoor's production venture, and he fractured his foot. He received immediate medical attention and was rushed to a hospital. Sajid underwent surgery, and her sister, Farah, shared a crucial update, confirming that the surgery was successful and Sajid is recovering. As per the portal, she said, "The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now."

Sajid Khan celebrated his birthday with family and friends

Last month, Sajid Khan celebrated his 55th birthday with close friends and family members. Khan, who is planning to make his comeback as a director after Humshakals (2014), celebrated his special day in the presence of his most important people. Farah Khan shared a video on her Instagram handle in which Sajid Khan is seen cutting the cake while his friends sing for him. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Happy birthday @aslisajidkhan… may your year be full of friends who love you and are always there for you. Love you."

Sajid Khan's career as a director 

VJ turned director Sajid Khan started his film direction career by directing a short story in the horror anthology Darna Zaroori Hai (2006). A year later, Sajid directed Heyy Babyy with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan. The film became successful, and Khan got his first hit. In 2010, Khan started the Housefull franchise with his lucky charms- Akshay and Riteish, and it went on to become a successful franchise. In 2012, Sajid directed Housefull 2, with a bigger cast and budget. The film became a blockbuster, and Sajid was considered to be the hit machine. 

However, Sajid became overconfident, and he went on to make bigger claims for his next directorial, Himmatwala (2013). As a result, the Ajay Devgn-starrer, which was the remake of Jeetendra's classic, was a major flop. In 2014, Sajid directed Humshakals, with Saif Ali Khan, Riteish, and Ram Kapoor. This film became a box office disaster and was panned by the masses and critics alike. Since then, Sajid couldn't return to films. Sajid was directing Housefull 4, but he voluntarily stepped down in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment levelled against him by at least three women, including a journalist.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing minutes before BPL 2025 game
Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing ahead of
Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, longevity
Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, long
Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour leaving podcast midway, here's what exactly happened
Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour
Unnao rape case update: Amid massive protest, Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's order granting bail to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar
Unnao rape case update: Amid massive protest, Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's ord
China’s warning to US, Taiwan? Beijing launches 'Justice Mission 2025' military drills begin after sanctions
China’s warning to US, Taiwan? Beijing launches 'Justice Mission 2025' military
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement