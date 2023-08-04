Headlines

Saiyami Kher reveals she was asked to get lip and nose job done, says it was 'wrong advice to give to 18-year-old'

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for over 30,000 posts, salary up to Rs 29,000

Ranveer Singh opens up on his box office failures before RRKPK: 'I don’t understand this numbers game at all'

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th Supplementary results expected today at results.cbse.nic.in

Google Doodle: Who was Altina Schinasi, filmmaker, entrepreneur, artist who designed the iconic cat-eye glasses?

Saiyami Kher reveals she was asked to get lip and nose job done, says it was 'wrong advice to give to 18-year-old'

Saiyami Kher, who will be seen next playing a specially-abled cricketer in Ghoomer, recently opened up about the toxic beauty standards in Bollywood.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Saiyami Kher, who has given critically acclaimed performances in films and shows like Mirzya, Choked, Faadu, and Breathe: Into the Shadows among others, has made a shocking revelation saying that she was asked to get a lip and nose job done at the age of 18 when she entered Bollywood.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "When I was starting out, there were a lot of people who said I should get a lip job and even a nose job done, which I think is a very wrong advice to give to 18-year-old. It’s like the society you’re living in is cooperating and accepting the way you are, but you don’t fit the norms set by the industry. These norms really didn’t bother me, but I hope they completely disappear from our industry. we need to accept diversity in showbiz."

She also added that the Hindi film industry is now taking steps to eradicate these toxic beauty standards as she stated, "Things are getting better. There is more awareness and we are celebrating these days with regards to everything, which is very necessary in films, as it’s a large medium where people get easily influenced.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saiyami will be seen next playing a specially-abled cricketer with one arm in the upcoming sports drama Ghoomer, in which Abhishek Bachchan plays her coach. In December last year, while promoting her OTT series Faadu, Saiyami told DNA, "Ghoomer has been the most physically and mentally challenging role that I have ever done so far. It's difficult not only because it's a cricketer's role, she's a handicapped cricketer."

Also starring Shabana Azmi and Angad Kher, Ghoomer is written and directed by R Balki, who has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitab, Ki & Ka, Padman, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The film will release in theatres worldwide on August 18.

