Saiyami Kher questions Mumbai's declining air quality, says it takes her back to pandemic: 'It's quietly destroying me'

"Pollution is undoing what years of discipline, sweat and devotion built, one breath at a time. It takes me back to the pandemic. Except there's no virus in the air endangering our life. The air itself could kill us", wrote Saiyami Kher raising her concerns over Mumbai's declining air quality.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 06:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Saiyami Kher is asking for accountability from the authorities, who are entrusted with keeping the Mumbai air clean. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, shared a picture of herself wearing a mask, and penned a long note raising concerns over the delining air quality in Maharashta's capital, often called the financial capital of India.

In the caption, Saiyami wrote, "I started running a decade ago. Every morning, I'd find myself on Carter Road, chasing the ocean breeze. That wind is what made me fall in love with this city and running. I want to feel it again. And dystopian as it is, I put on a mask before lacing my shoes. It took me back to the pandemic. Except there's no virus in the air endangering our life. The air itself could kill us. I never imagined a day when the very thing we breathe to survive would become a luxury. My doors and windows stay shut. I bought an air purifier. I moved my runs to a treadmill, staring at a wall instead of the sea. And it still isn’t enough."

The actress shared how doing everything is still not enough as the air is polluted beyond repair, and it needs urgent attention of the authorities. "Running is the thing that keeps me whole. It clears my head. It heals something in me that nothing else reaches. But now the act I built my life around feels like it's quietly destroying me. Pollution is undoing what years of discipline and sweat and devotion built, one breath at a time. This isn’t seasonal anymore. It shouldn’t be political.But somewhere between the data and the denial, people like me are out there in masks, grieving a morning run, mourning a city we loved. Is basic accountability really too much to ask for?", she further added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saiyami Kher has appeared in multiple Hindi films and web series including Mirzya, Choked, Ghoomer, Agni, Jaat, Breathe: Into the Shadows, and Special Ops among others. She will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer psychological thriller Haiwaan directed by Priyadarshan.

READ | Vishal Bhardwaj hits back at negative reactions for O Romeo: 'Some critics have issue with my reinvention'

