Saiyami Kher opens up on playing handicapped cricketer in R Balki's Ghoomer | Exclusive

Saiyami Kher made her Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya and since then, the actress has impressed the audience with her incredible performances in films and series such as Choked, Unpaused, and Special Ops. She is now awaiting the release of her next OTT series Faadu - A Love Story, a romantic drama set to premiere on SonyLIV on December 9.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Saiyami revealed that she is playing a handicapped cricketer in her next film Ghoomer, in which she shares screen space with Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing details about her role, the actress said, "Ghoomer has been the most physically and mentally challenging role that I have ever done so far. It's difficult not only because it's a cricketer's role, she's a handicapped cricketer."

"It was very, very challenging for me. It was emotionally very draining. I am a big fan of Abhishek Bachchan because he's humane, real, and secure and he's such a genuine person that I really enjoy working with him. Also, I don't think I have ever met anyone as intelligent as Balki sir. He's so sharp and so simple in his lifestyle. Everyone's energy was exactly the same on the set and I am very excited about the film's release next year", Kher added.

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki, who gives his own quirky twist to his movies namely Cheeni Kum, Pad Man, Paa, Shamitabh, and Ki & Ka. His last film was Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan starrer psychological crime thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which was released in September this year.



Talking about Faadu, Saiyami shares screen space with Pavail Gulati, who is known for his amazing act in movies and series such as Thappad, Dobaaraa, Made In Heaven, and Avrodh: The Siege Within. Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who has directed critically acclaimed films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata, makes her OTT debut with the show.