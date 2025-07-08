Saiyami Kher becomes first Indian actor to finish Half Ironman triathlon twice within a year: 'People often ask why...'

Saiyami Kher had earlier completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024, marking her debut in the international endurance racing circuit.

Saiyami Kher has successfully completed her second Ironman 70.3 triathlon on July 6th, 2025, in Jönköping, Sweden. With this achievement, Saiyami becomes the only Indian actor to achieve this milestone twice within a year, reinforcing her reputation as a rare force in both film and fitness. The Ironman 70.3, also known as Half Ironman, is one of the most grueling endurance challenges in the world, testing athletes across 1.9 km of open water swimming, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km half marathon run all within a single day.

Saiyami had earlier completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024, marking her debut in the international endurance racing circuit. Her second race in Sweden was the European championship and came with additional challenges including cold waters, relentless hills, strong headwinds. Yet Saiyami managed to finish 32 minutes faster than her previous race, showing not just endurance but remarkable growth and resilience as an athlete.

"People often ask why I put myself through this kind of torture. The truth is, it’s not about proving anything to the world. I’ve never thrived on external validation. For me, endurance sport is deeply personal — it’s a race against my own doubts. This year, my only goal was to be better than I was last year. And I did just that," said Saiyami in a heartfelt post after the race. "As a women it’s additionally a big pain to do such a physically challenging activity with your period but it’s just a reminder that it’s always mind over matter. There’s a strange, quiet pride in finishing something that once felt impossible. A deep joy", she further added.

A known sports enthusiast, Saiyami has consistently advocated for physical fitness and mental toughness, often crediting sport for shaping her outlook on life. Her journey from the silver screen to the finish line continues to challenge norms, inspire women, and encourage a generation to embrace the power of consistent, hard work, and courage.

READ | This superstar went into depression after his last film flopped, attempted suicide twice, was found dead at 39 due to...