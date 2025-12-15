Saiyaara world television premiere: When, where to watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's blockbuster on TV

Headlined by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the Mohit Suri-directed romantic drama Saiyaara is the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema as it earned Rs 329 crore net in India and grossed Rs 569 crore worldwide.

Headlined by the debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in her breakthrough role, the romantic drama Saiyaara surprised everyone with its box office collections when it hit theatres in July earlier this year and became a mammoth blockbuster. The film ran for more than 50 days in theatres and was even appreciated by viewers when it landed on the OTT platform Netflix in September.

Now, Saiyaara is all set for its world television premiere on Sony Max this Saturday, December 20, at 8 pm. The channel has shared the promo on its social media handles with the caption, "Some love stories don’t need filters - just faith. Krish and Vaani’s love story, that clicked with the entire nation. Watch the World Television Premiere of Saiyaara, TV par pehli baar on 20th December, 8 PM, only on Sony MAX."

The Mohit Suri directorial became the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema as it earned Rs 329 crore net in India and grossed Rs 569 crore worldwide. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-led film also registered the biggest opening ever for a debutant-led project, collecting Rs 21.50 crore in India on its first day.

Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara was loved by the audiences and critics for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing. Its soundtrack, especially the Saiyaara title track - composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, written by Irshad Kamil, and sung by Faheem Abdullah, became a phenomenon on social media.

