Saiyaara: Varun Badola takes snarky hit at film's PR, admits 'promotions went overboard': 'Log chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai..'

Actor Varun Badola, who played Ahaan Panday's father in Saiyaara, opened up about the viral fans videos of the audience and stated, "Promotions are good only up to a certain level."

Headlined by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has become one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, and it has set a new benchmark in the romantic musical genre. Mohit Suri's directorial won the masses, and the videos of the audience's crazy reactions went viral in no time. Soon after the film's release, the videos of youngsters crying inconsolably, lying on the floor, tearing their t-shirts, and getting unconscious grabbed attention. The biggest highlight was a boy named Faisal from Sadana, who went to watch Ahaan-Aneet's film with an IV drip. He made headlines, and moviegoers noticed the over-promotion of the film. Now, actor Varun Badola also commented on these viral videos, and unlike Mohit or producer Akshaye Widhani, he stated that the 'promotions went overboard'.

Varun Badola's indirect dig at Saiyaara's promotions

In an interview with Screen, Varun clarified that he hasn't watched Saiyaara yet, but was amazed by the audience response to the film. When asked about the viral videos of fans from Saiyaara's screening, he said, "I saw the euphoria on Instagram. Log jo chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai. I think the promotions team went a little overboard… putting IV drips. Those people must have been told to give content. Thank god, people didn’t get their legs broken and go crawling to see the film."

After cryptic dig, Varun Badola credits Mohit and team for film's success

Varun asserted that he understands film promotions, "But it’s good only up to a certain level". He further added that a film cannot earn so much money just based on Instagram promotions. "People have gone and seen the film, and they have loved it," Varun asserted.

About Saiyaara

Released in cinemas on July 18, Saiyaara became an all-time blockbuster, grossing Rs 500 crores worldwide. In India, Saiyaara earned Rs 304 crores only, and Rs 200 crores overseas.