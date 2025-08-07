Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

8th Pay Commission notification expected soon for salary revision, here's all you need to know

Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost control on these actresses as well, became too intimate with newcomer, tore her blouse, they are...

After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US imports of Russia, says, 'No comparison...'

White House makes BIG statement, says President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Putin, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on...

Saiyaara: Varun Badola takes snarky hit at film's PR, admits 'promotions went overboard': 'Log chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai..'

After 100 billion USD investment, Apple CEO Tim Cook presents 'made in America' 24k gold gift to US President Donald Trump, watch video

Rajiv Rai opens up on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's romance during Mohra: 'There’s no question about it...'

Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'

Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine , says US tariff on India on buying Russian oil influenced....

Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost control on these actresses as well, became too intimate with newcomer, tore her blouse, they are...

Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost his control on these actresses as well

After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US imports of Russia, says, 'No comparison...'

After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US...

White House makes BIG statement, says President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Putin, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on...

WWhite House makes BIG statement, says Trump plans to meet Putin, Zelenskyy...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...

This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th

From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Saiyaara: Varun Badola takes snarky hit at film's PR, admits 'promotions went overboard': 'Log chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai..'

Actor Varun Badola, who played Ahaan Panday's father in Saiyaara, opened up about the viral fans videos of the audience and stated, "Promotions are good only up to a certain level."

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 08:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Saiyaara: Varun Badola takes snarky hit at film's PR, admits 'promotions went overboard': 'Log chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai..'
Varun Badola, Saiyaara poster

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has become one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, and it has set a new benchmark in the romantic musical genre. Mohit Suri's directorial won the masses, and the videos of the audience's crazy reactions went viral in no time. Soon after the film's release, the videos of youngsters crying inconsolably, lying on the floor, tearing their t-shirts, and getting unconscious grabbed attention. The biggest highlight was a boy named Faisal from Sadana, who went to watch Ahaan-Aneet's film with an IV drip. He made headlines, and moviegoers noticed the over-promotion of the film. Now, actor Varun Badola also commented on these viral videos, and unlike Mohit or producer Akshaye Widhani, he stated that the 'promotions went overboard'. 

Varun Badola's indirect dig at Saiyaara's promotions

In an interview with Screen, Varun clarified that he hasn't watched Saiyaara yet, but was amazed by the audience response to the film. When asked about the viral videos of fans from Saiyaara's screening, he said, "I saw the euphoria on Instagram. Log jo chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai. I think the promotions team went a little overboard… putting IV drips. Those people must have been told to give content. Thank god, people didn’t get their legs broken and go crawling to see the film."

After cryptic dig, Varun Badola credits Mohit and team for film's success 

Varun asserted that he understands film promotions, "But it’s good only up to a certain level". He further added that a film cannot earn so much money just based on Instagram promotions. "People have gone and seen the film, and they have loved it," Varun asserted. 

About Saiyaara 

Released in cinemas on July 18, Saiyaara became an all-time blockbuster, grossing Rs 500 crores worldwide. In India, Saiyaara earned Rs 304 crores only, and Rs 200 crores overseas.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China, hard to intercept, its speed is...
This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China,
Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...
Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil?
‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help
‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra reveals she asked Ravi Kishan to..
After levelling Test series vs England, Team India coach Gautam Gambhir aims to..., says 'people will come and go...'
Team India coach Gautam Gambhir aims to..., says 'people will come and go...'
Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH
Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'S
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE