Saiyaara Twitter review: Mohit Suri's romantic drama will be 'all time blockbuster', fans call Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda 'superstars of tomorrow'

Saiyaara's first day, first show completed, and moviegoers are comparing Mohit Suri's new film with Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's Maine Pyar Kiya. Few are even calling Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday the 'superstars of tomorrow'.

Headlined by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara has finally released, and it has sprung a pleasant surprise. Soon after the first day first show, netizens have penned their thoughts about the film, going gaga over the romantic musical. Saiyaara has taken a smashing start in cinemas. The early morning shows have an average occupancy of 60%, which is a great sign for Bollywood. As Saiyaara ended, the internet users have started calling Ahaan and Aneet 'superstars of tomorrow'. Several moviegoers have also claimed it to be the best recent film from Yash Raj Films.

Netizens say Saiyaara will be a modern romantic classic

An internet user shared his review on X and wrote, "Saiyaara is a mind-blowing movie, it's such a great love story movie which wasn't made in the last 15 years. The story of this movie is amazing, the background music is outstanding, and the direction of the movie is excellent. #Saiyaara movie will be a huge blockbuster." Another internet user wrote, "Saiyaara brings back the freshness Bollywood has been missing—youth-oriented, emotional, and heart-wrenching all at once. I have not seen such a FRESH LOOKING FILM in a while, and yes, easy — 300cr+ lifetime."

One of the internet users wrote, "Saiyaara will be the modern romantic classic. Aneet and Ahaan match the vibes of Salman Khan, Bhagyashree from Maine Pyar Kiya." A netizen wrote, "ROMANCE ERA IS BACK!. After ages, a truly intense romantic film from Bollywood. #Saiyaara brings back the Aashiqui vibes, emotional, engaging, and fresh.Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shine."

Check out the reactions

I’m at a 9am #Saiyaara show and the occupancy is exactly what was promised.. around 60%.

But here’s the real shocker: it’s all Gen-Z.

And I’m just sitting here thinking: pic.twitter.com/nPORQmVsme — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) July 18, 2025

I watch movies first day first show every Friday. Never seen such a huge crowd. The buzz for #Saiyaara is real pic.twitter.com/P8QjL6PVkN — A) July 18, 2025

#Saiyaara INTERVAL: #AhaanPanday has got a rocking entry. Smooth, stylish, composed. He is ruling the film with his presence. His accent is problem. The playback he's got is better than his voice. #AneetPadda is cute#MohitSuri seems to be back in #Aashiqui2 zone



Potential BB pic.twitter.com/kuAe2aBawq — M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) July 18, 2025

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Produced by Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara also stars Shan Grover in the negative lead. The film will clash with Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great and Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy.