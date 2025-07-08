Saiyaara trailer: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's soul-stirring love saga promises a Gen Z Aashiqui with heartbreak, passion and music

The makers of Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film released the official trailer of Saiyaara today, and fans are loving it. The trailer introduces two debut actors with incredible screen presence and chemistry.

The upcoming romantic drama Saiyaara is creating major buzz, and for good reason. For the first time, Yash Raj Films has joined hands with director Mohit Suri, both known for delivering unforgettable love stories.

Their new film is already being called the most anticipated young romantic film of recent times. Even before its release, Saiyaara has taken over the music charts. The film’s album is being praised as the best of the year, featuring hits like, Saiyaara title track by Faheem-Arslan

The makers released the official trailer of Saiyaara today, and fans are loving it. The trailer introduces two debut actors with incredible screen presence and chemistry. Set around the love story of an artist and a writer, the story quickly shifts from sweet romance to heartbreak and emotional twists.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is over-the-moon that he found debutant Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda as he said if he hadn’t found formidable actors like them, he wouldn’t have made his upcoming film “Saiyaara”. Mohit said: “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.”

“I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film.” He shared that when a love story is made with debutants, they have to be convincing as actors to pull off the emotional layers and depths “that makes the love story feel believable for people.”

Suri said: “No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants.”

The director shared that he had pivoted it to have faces that sell from a commerce point of view.

“Somehow, the writing process of Saiyaara took time and I met YRF and then I saw the auditions of Ahaan and Aneet and decided to spend time with them to get convinced about their acting, intellectual and emotional depth.” Suri was blown away that there are two absolutely fresh new actors who have it in them to act, to surrender to a vision.

“It’s a rarity today honestly and it’s so refreshing to make a love story with newcomers! I’m glad I found these two because I’m making this story as it was meant to be made.”

Saiyaara is set to release on July 18.

(With inputs from IANS)