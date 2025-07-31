Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Saiyaara title track jumps 173 spots to take 4th spot in Billboard Global singles chart, fans call it 'global masterpiece'

Saiyaara title track, sung by Faheem Abdullah, composed by Faheem, Arslan Nizami and Tanishk Bagchi, and written by Irshad Kamil, is making history at the global streaming charts.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 03:20 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Saiyaara title track on Billboard Global chart

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara has emerged as the highest grossing romantic film in the history of Bollywood, renewing faith in love stories on the big screen. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film is not only keeping the cash registers busy even 10 days after its release, its title song is also grabbing international attention. 

Earlier this week, the title track Saiyaara, sung by Faheem Abdullah, composed by Faheem, Arslan Nizami and Tanishk Bagchi, and written by Irshad Kamil, made history with its top position on the Global Top 50 chart on Spotify. The sensation track has also grabbed the 10th spot on Billboard Global 200, becoming the highest charting and first top 10 Hindi song on the chart. 

If that wasn't enough, Saiyaara stood on the fourth spot on Billboard's Top 10 Global Excluding United States chart. It entered into the top four songs from its 177th position last week, making a massive jump in seven days. The song has beaten Justin Bieber's Daisies to claim the fourth spot and is also ahead of the viral tracks Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Die With A Smile andBruno Mars and Rose's APT.

Fans have been sharing their excited responses as the Saiyaara song continues to make India proud at the global stage. One of the Instagram users commented under the Instagram post of the Billboard Charts post, "Seeing a song from India makes me feel proud to be able to share the same chart as them. Saiyaara is a global masterpiece", while another added, "The best sight ever? Indian Song Saiyaara killing it on billboards! That 177 jump? Unbelievable! I'm ecstatic."

The popularity of the film and the song is also evident on social media. While the song has taken over in India through reels and edits of Ahaan and Aneet, international social media influencers have also been making covers of the song. One such example is Dutch singer Emma Heesters, who released the cover of Saiyaara on her Instagram account.

Talking about its box office performance, Saiyaara has grossed over Rs 410 crore at the worldwide box office and has earned over Rs 275 crore net in India. The film has turned out to be a surprise blockbuster and has connected with the Gen-Z audiences with its emotional depth, heartfelt storytelling, beautiful soundtrack, and strong performances from the lead couple.

READ | Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...

