Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share a fun moment with paparazzi, video goes viral - Watch

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, Saiyaara has become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history, earning over Rs 500 crore worldwide, with Rs 317 crore in India alone.

Aman Wadhwa

Aug 10, 2025, 09:48 PM IST

There’s no doubt that the runaway success of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has turned its debut stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, into overnight sensations. Ever since the film’s release, the duo has become a favourite of the paparazzi, often drawing attention wherever they go. On Saturday, the two were spotted in Mumbai. But instead of simply posing for the cameras, the duo decided to flip the script. 

In a video now making the rounds on social media, Ahaan and Aneet can be seen sitting inside a car, watching something on a phone, while photographers tried to click them through the windows. Then, in a playful twist, Aneet turned the phone toward the paparazzi, showing that they were recording the photographers instead. Later that day, Ahaan also delighted a fan when he rolled down his car window at a traffic signal to take a selfie.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, Saiyaara has become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history, earning over Rs 500 crore worldwide, with Rs 317 crore in India alone. The movie marks Ahaan Panday’s acting debut, while Aneet Padda, who has earlier appeared in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don’t Cry, plays her first lead role in a film. The film follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish (played by Ahaan Panday) and Vaani (played by Aneet Padda), whose emotional journey has left movie buffs both smiling and in tears.

