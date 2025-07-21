Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday set the stage on fire as they groove to Saat Samundar Par in viral video: Watch

In the video, Ahaan is seen grooving with none other than his cousin, actress Ananya Panday, as the duo deliver a high-energy performance to Saat Samundar Paar.

As Ahaan Panday makes headlines with his electrifying debut in Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda, social media has dug out a gem from the archives, a throwback video that shows Ahaan setting the dance floor on fire much before his Bollywood launch.

The clip, now resurfacing across platforms, is from the wedding of Ahaan’s sister, influencer Alanna Panday, and her longtime partner, American filmmaker Ivor McCray. In the video, Ahaan is seen grooving with none other than his cousin, actress Ananya Panday, as the duo deliver a high-energy performance to Saat Samundar Paar, the iconic track from the 1992 film Vishwatma.

Their chemistry and effortless moves turned heads then, and now, the Internet can’t get enough. To add to the fun, Chunky Panday himself made a cameo on the dance floor, joining his nephew and daughter mid-performance.

Internet Applauds Ahaan’s Moves and Charisma

With Saiyaara generating buzz, fans are going back to this video and connecting the dots between his early confidence and his present-day screen presence. Comments like “Ahaan is a fantastic dancer, can’t take my eyes off him” and “This guy’s expressions were bang on… so involved in dancing” filled the posts.

Another user declared, “Seriously, Ahaan will be worth the next Bollywood star... look, man, he set the floor on fire.”

A Glimpse of the Star He Was Meant to Be

This video isn’t just nostalgia, it’s a reminder that some stars shine long before the spotlight officially finds them. For Ahaan Panday, Saiyaara may be the beginning on paper, but fans now know he’s been ready for the stage all along.