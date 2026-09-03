Saiyaara singer Faheem Abdullah announces his first India tour: Check cities, dates, ticket details, and more

The Srinagar-born singer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah has announced The Unbecoming Tour. Scheduled across November and December 2026, the tour will take the Saiyaara singer to New Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai, marking his debut as a touring live performer.

After six years of carving out a space in India's independent music scene, folk-pop artist Faheem Abdullah is stepping into a new chapter with his first-ever national tour. The Srinagar-born singer-songwriter has announced The Unbecoming Tour, a six-city India tour produced and promoted by live entertainment company Team Innovation. Scheduled across November and December 2026, the tour will take Abdullah to New Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai, marking his debut as a touring live performer.

At a time when high-energy urban showcases dominate India’s live music circuit, Abdullah’s tour promises a more intimate and immersive experience. Built around acoustic storytelling, emotional vulnerability and communal catharsis, the shows will blend indie folk, contemporary rock and traditional ghazal influences, with Urdu and Kashmiri songwriting at their core.

Abdullah’s rise has been rooted in deeply personal, acoustic music inspired by his Kashmir roots. His album Lost;Found and its breakout track Ishq established him as a distinctive voice in the indie space, while performances such as Hoor’ on Coke Studio Bharat helped take his music to a wider audience. He also sang the title track of the 2026 romantic drama Chand Mera Dil.

However, it was his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara that catapulted him to unprecedented global recognition. The song topped Spotify's Global Top 50 and entered the Billboard Global 200 Top 10, marking a historic milestone for a Hindi-language song. With The Unbecoming Tour, Abdullah now looks to translate that emotional connect into a live setting, bringing his genre-defying sound and introspective songwriting directly to audiences across India.

Faheem Abdullah states, "This new chapter is about stripping away from the formal identity of being an artist and unlearning everything the industry expects of me. I am pulling back the layers to share the most authentic, unfiltered side of my musical DNA. I want these shows to feel like a sanctuary, a place where we can silence the outer chaos and build something beautiful together. I can't wait to get onto that stage and meet with the very people who carried this movement from day one."



Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation states, "We are incredibly proud to partner with Faheem Abdullah as India's live entertainment scene undergoes a fan-driven revolution. He is a generational voice commanding a fiercely loyal community, proving that independent music is no longer a subculture but a commercially viable headline act."

Tour schedule:

• November 20 – New Delhi

• November 22 – Kolkata

• December 4 – Pune

• December 6 – Ahmedabad

• December 18 – Hyderabad

• December 27 – Mumbai

Tickets will be available exclusively on thumpN, with general sales opening on September 5, 2026, at 2 pm IST.

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