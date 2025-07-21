Saiyaara: Ranveer Singh reviews Mohit Suri film, congratulates Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda for 'scintillating, special' debut

Ranveer Singh marked his acting debut with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baaraat, and has worked with Aditya Chopra's production house in multiple films including Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Gunday, Kill Dil, Befikre, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Saiyaara is produced by YRF.

Headlined by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara was released in cinemas on July 18. The Mohit Suri directorial has set the box office on fire with its record breaking opening for a film with debutants as it has grossed Rs 119 crore gross worldwide in its opening weekend. Several stars including Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar have already showered praises on the film and now, Ranveer Singh has also joined this list.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor took to his Instagram Stories on Monday and wrote, "SAIYAARA is HEARTFELT (red heart emoji) The very best of Mohit Suri. Congrats to my dear friends at YRF - Akshay, Sumana and Shanoo for an unprecedented feat (high-five emoji). Ahaan and Aneet, you were special. A scintillating debut! God bless you and welcome to the movies."

Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. Ranveer marked his acting debut with YRF-backed Band Baaja Baaraat, and has worked with Aditya Chopra's production house in multiple films including Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Gunday, Kill Dil, Befikre, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor is now awaiting the release of Aditya Dhar-directed spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which releases in cinemas on December 5.





Coming back to the Mohit Suri film, Saiyaara scored the biggest opening ever for a film led by debutants as it clocked Rs 21.50 crore in India on its first day of release. The previous record was held by Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak, that had opened at Rs 8.76 crore in 2018. The film is already turning out to be biggest success stories in Bollywood.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is an intense romantic drama between an aspiring singer Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday in his acting debut, and his lyricist Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda. Aneet has previously acted in the 2024 web series Big Girls Don't Cry and played a minor role in the 2022 film Salam Venky.

