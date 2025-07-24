'Saiyaara proves we don't need to have the baggage of huge stars': Tejas Deoskar says Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday film gives 'great lease of...' | Exclusive

Ground Zero and Bucket List director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar shared his thoughts on the success of Saiyaara, and how it has encouraged filmmakers like him.

Yash Raj Films' romantic musical, Saiyaara, headlined by newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, is writing history at the box office. Mohit Suri's directorial revamped the romance on the big screen in the era dominated by masala entertainers. The success of Saiyaara has been a sign of relief for the film industry, and also gave the much-needed wake-up call. Amid the Saiyaara wave, director Tejas Deoskar shared his views on the latest sensation with DNA India.

'Saiyaara proved we don't need stars': Tejas Deoskar

Ask Tejas how he analyses the success of Saiyaara, he asserts, "Saiyaara has actually opened up a new conversation in the current times because right now the entire film industry is going through a different sort of phase, which is slightly longer than expected. So I think the success at the box office has really opened this conversation of stories vs stars, older stars vs new actors, and the audience, how they are reacting to different stories."

Speaking about the takeaways from the Aneet-Ahaan's film, the Bucket List director says, "There is a lot we can take out from Saiyaara’s success, which is that if you believe in your story, your actors, and yourself as a director, I think this combination is something that one should be looking to come out with, because that is what audiences are respecting right now. They do not need to have the baggage of huge stars, a franchise, or anything. If purely you are treating any film to the best of your ability and to the best of its potential, if the actors are performing to the best of their ability, I think we have a great option at the box office. We can think that audiences can also appreciate that."

Tejas says Saiyaara because of the experiment in the romance genre

The Ground Zero director emphasises that the audience needs a certain level of freshness, and that's the X factor in Saiyaara. "The kind of cinema we were watching for the last few years, the take on this film is slightly fresh. We haven’t seen a love story of this sort for some time now," Tejas adds. The Devmanus director believes that the success of Saiyaara is a testimony to filmmakers, encouraging them to experiment. "As filmmakers, we need to keep experimenting, keep breaking the usual trends, and set up our own trends. Saiyaara has given a great lease of hope and aspirations to both sides of the film industry: the audiences and the filmmakers," Tejas concluded. For the unversed, Saiyaara has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in four days. The film is expected to cross Rs 200-300 crores lifetime.

