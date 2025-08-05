Twitter
Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

PM Modi to address NDA meet ahead of Vice-President’s election nominations: Know key agenda

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet reveals how her father's advice at age 15 changed her life: 'You should be fearless but...'

‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help

UP floods: Heavy rains hit 17 districts, over 350 houses damaged, thousands of families displaced; check details

Meet woman, who left high-paying NASA job to crack UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR..., her name is...

Rapper Soulja Boy arrested after traffic stop in LA leads to shocking weapons charge

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes BIG step to rescue hostages in Gaza, to direct military on...; fires attorney general as pressure mounts

US considering new visa rule, applicants may have to submit bond of Rs...

Spain-bound Ryanair flight delayed for two hours after passenger caught...

Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

In just over two weeks, Saiyaara earned Rs 478 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing love story in Indian film history.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 09:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

Although the official release date on OTT hasn’t been announced yet, sources say Netflix and the producers want to release it around the festive season. The movie had originally planned to come to OTT a few months after its theatre release, but its massive success changed those plans.

In just over two weeks, Saiyaara earned ₹478 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing love story in Indian film history. Because it’s still doing well in cinemas, the digital release might get delayed slightly. But if everything goes smoothly, fans can expect to watch it during Diwali.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie follows the emotional journey of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, and Vaani Batra, a quiet poet. The story dives deep into love, pain, and healing from heartbreak.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The film received positive reviews from critics. ETimes gave it 3 out of 5 stars and especially praised Ahaan Panday’s first performance. “He effortlessly blends raw swagger with vulnerability,” the review mentioned, highlighting a strong emotional scene where he reminded viewers of Virat Kohli’s fiery spirit. Aneet Padda also impressed the audience with her natural acting, especially in a moving studio scene where she talks about how emotions in music last longer than passing trends.

Thanks to good word-of-mouth and regular theatre audiences, Saiyaara continues to do well even weeks after release. The hype around the film went up even more when a video of Ranbir Kapoor went viral. In the clip, he is seen asking paparazzi, “Saiyaara dekhi kya?” — sending fans into a frenzy online.

Now, all attention is on Netflix’s upcoming Diwali releases, and Saiyaara is expected to be one of the most awaited titles on the platform this festive season.

