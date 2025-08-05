Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

In just over two weeks, Saiyaara earned Rs 478 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing love story in Indian film history.

Although the official release date on OTT hasn’t been announced yet, sources say Netflix and the producers want to release it around the festive season. The movie had originally planned to come to OTT a few months after its theatre release, but its massive success changed those plans.

In just over two weeks, Saiyaara earned ₹478 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing love story in Indian film history. Because it’s still doing well in cinemas, the digital release might get delayed slightly. But if everything goes smoothly, fans can expect to watch it during Diwali.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie follows the emotional journey of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, and Vaani Batra, a quiet poet. The story dives deep into love, pain, and healing from heartbreak.

The film received positive reviews from critics. ETimes gave it 3 out of 5 stars and especially praised Ahaan Panday’s first performance. “He effortlessly blends raw swagger with vulnerability,” the review mentioned, highlighting a strong emotional scene where he reminded viewers of Virat Kohli’s fiery spirit. Aneet Padda also impressed the audience with her natural acting, especially in a moving studio scene where she talks about how emotions in music last longer than passing trends.

Thanks to good word-of-mouth and regular theatre audiences, Saiyaara continues to do well even weeks after release. The hype around the film went up even more when a video of Ranbir Kapoor went viral. In the clip, he is seen asking paparazzi, “Saiyaara dekhi kya?” — sending fans into a frenzy online.

Now, all attention is on Netflix’s upcoming Diwali releases, and Saiyaara is expected to be one of the most awaited titles on the platform this festive season.