Saiyaara OTT release: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday's blockbuster romantic-drama is finally premering in digital on..., but fans demand...

The blockbuster romantic drama of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday- Saiyaara, will now premiere on OTT, and moviegoers can't hold their excitement about it.

Saiyaara OTT release: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara is finally releasing on the digital world. After breaking the box office records across the globe, the Mohit Suri-directed film will now be dropping digitally. Saiyaara will be available to stream on Netflix from September 12 onwards.

Speaking about the film’s arrival on Netflix, Mohit shared, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal, and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.”

Bas kuch pal baaki hain, phir Saiyaara ki kahaani hogi aapki

Watch Saiyaara, out 12 September on Netflix.#SaiyaaraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/G3CW2k50O1 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 11, 2025

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, who has produced Saiyaara, says, “With Saiyaara, YRF and the Indian film industry have witnessed a landmark moment. The film has redefined romance on screen, giving our audience a timeless love story and introducing two exceptional new talents who have captured the nation’s imagination. Saiyaara has become a major pop culture moment for India and for South Asians globally. As Saiyaara makes its exclusive debut on Netflix, we hope its sweeping tale, unforgettable music & heartfelt emotions resonate with audiences across the world, cementing its place as a modern classic.”

Loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who finds an unexpected emotional connection with Vaani Batra, a reserved poet. The film, which hit theatres on July 18, opened to positive reviews, with audiences praising Ahaan and Aneet’s performances.

(With inputs from IANS)