Saiyaara: Mohit Suri reveals THIS cricketer inspired Ahaan Panday's character, director met him at pub, he told him..., his name is...

In Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday's Krish Kapoor is an aspiring singer who aims to become the biggest singing superstar, and is actually inspired by a cricketer.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 10:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film, Saiyaara, has become one of the highest-grossing films of the year, and it's still going strong at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is based on themes of love, passion, dedication, and sacrifice. In this romantic drama, an aspiring, hot-headed, no-nonsense and ambitious singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) meets an introvert Vaani Batra (Aneet). What follows next is Krish's transformation into a superstar with a broken heart. Krish's character has found relevance among youth. A reason why Krish has found such acceptance among the masses is that it's not a fragment of Mohit's imagination, but inspired by a real character, a sportsperson. 

Mohit Suri revealed who inspired Krish Kapoor

In an interview, the Aashiqui 2 director revealed that Krish Kapoor was inspired by the star cricketer Virat Kohli. While interacting with the Right Angle, Suri recalled that he met a young Kohli at a pub, and he overheard him saying that he was going to be the biggest cricketer one day.  He said, "I remember seeing Virat Kohli once when he was like a newcomer in a nightclub, I think. And I remember him once saying, 'You see, I'm going to be the biggest cricketer', overheard him saying it to some people. And he was a newcomer at that time."

Mohit Suri applauds Virat Kohli, who emerges victorious after setbacks

In the same interview, he lauded Virat, who survived and emerged victorious despite the setbacks. "He's younger than me, so I've seen that, and he's had his ups, and the glorious career that he's had. But he's had his downs also. And then he comes back after over a thousand days and scores a century again." For the unversed, Saiyaara has grossed Rs 468 crores worldwide. The movie also stars Rajesh Kapoor, Geeta Agarwal, and Shaan Grover in pivotal roles.

