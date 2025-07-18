Saiyaara: Madhur Bhandarkar says Bollywood needs to wake up, says Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda shatter myths: 'In an industry obsessed with stars...'

Saiyaara is on the verge of breaking box office records, and Madhur Bhandarkar has issued a note, which is a wake-up call for Bollywood.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's musical romantic Saiyaara has brought back the era of good-old romance. The movie opened with overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and the masses. Saiyaara is geared up to break all the expectations, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took a moment to acknowledge the success and slammed Bollywood for sticking to their mundane formula.

'Bollywood is obbssed with strs': Madhur Bhandarkar

On X, Madhur congratulated the team Saiyaara for bringing a typhoon at the box office and gave a warning to other Bollywood makers to wake up and adapt to the changes. He wrote, "Saiyyara has shattered every myth about launching newcomers. No big names, no big PR, just raw talent and fearless storytelling."

Madhur admitted that Bollywood is obsessed with stars, and this attitude needs to be changed. "In an industry obsessed with stars, Saiyyara proved that audiences are ready for the unpredictable. The Page 3 director further wrote, "A bold reminder: It’s not about who you know. It’s about what you bring. Exciting times for Hindi cinema."

Saiyaara is a pure journey of love, healing, and pain: Palak Muchhal

Earlier, Palak Muchhal shared his views on Mohit Suri's film. On Instagram story, Palak heaped praises for the team Saiyaara and stated that the film will 'linger even after it's over'. She wrote, "Watched Saiyaara last night… and I’m still carrying its emotions in my heart. It’s been a while since a film moved me so deeply — Saiyaara is not just a love story, it’s a journey of emotion, pain, healing, and timeless connection. A story that truly needed to be told, and told the way it has been." When it comes to box office collection, the day 1 collection of Saiyyara can go up to Rs 25 crores, depending on the boom in the spot or current bookings.