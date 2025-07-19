Saiyaara is copy of THIS 20-year-old Korean film? Netizens notice similarities and react: 'Mohit Suri khel gaya'

As Saiyaara continues to roar at the box office, netizens found the original source from which Mohit Suri got inspired for his romantic musical with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic musical Saiyaara has already gained the title of blockbuster, as moviegoers continue' storming the theatres. The film is in a rampage mode, and now everything looks possible for the film. A great piece of art is mostly inspired by another greater source. Similarly, Saiyaara is also copied, or in other words, inspired by an international film. Netizens have found the original force behind Saiyaara, and it's from director Mohit Suri's favourite cinema, Korean cinema.

Saiyaara is copied from this film

As per the netizens' observation, Mohit Suri's latest musical is lifted from the 2004 Korean romantic drama film A Moment to Remember. Directed by John H. Lee, the movie stars Son Ye-jin and Jung Woo-sung in the leads.

Basic plot of A Moment to Remember

The Korean film revolves around Su-jin, a young fashion designer, and Chul-soo, a tough but warm-hearted construction worker with dreams of becoming an architect. Their worlds collide when they meet accidentally, sparking a slow-burning romance that blossoms into marriage despite class differences and personal insecurities. Does the plot ring any bells?

Watch the trailer

Netizens' reactions to Saiyaara's similarities with A Moment To Remember

Several internet users started posting about the inspiration behind Saiyaara and cited the similarities between this film and the Korean movie. A netizen wrote, "Mohit Suri sahi khel gaya." Another netizen wrote, "Mohit Suri and his love for Korean films." One of the netizens wrote, "Kya Indian masala maara hai. Music and romance, perfectly balanced."

#Saiyaara is reportedly a remake of the 2004 Korean film #AMomentToRemember. pic.twitter.com/kyswcM4YHl — Filmynews Network (@filmynewsnetwrk) July 19, 2025

#Saiyaara is a copy of a Korean film.



Name of the Movie - A Moment To Remember. pic.twitter.com/dzNpoioMPx — Edwin(@EdwinSo12455656) July 19, 2025

Mohit Suri's other inspirations from Korean cinema

This isn't the first time Mohit has found his inspiration from Korean flicks. His Murder 2 was inspired by The Chaser. Ek Villain was adapted from I Saw The Devil. Aashiqui 2 had portions from Korean dramas and A Star Is Born. Amid the discussion, Saiyaara is rocking in cinemas, and it's a great sign for the film industry.

Also read: Saiyaara: From most tickets sold since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to highest opening day for love story, records broken by Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's film