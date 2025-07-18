Saiyaara FIRST REVIEW out: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda are 'raw, real, powerful', Mohit Suri creates 'pure magic' with his love story

Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and the movie is expected to take a record-breaking start at the box office. Ahead of the FDFS, we bring to you the first review of the film.

Saiyaara: Director Mohit Suri is all set to bring a typhoon at the box office with Saiyaara, the romantic musical drama that will launch two debutants- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Ever since the teaser was dropped, the hype and excitement for the film kept on increasing. The youth has found a strong connection with the music, teaser, and trailer; which will translate into gigantic opening. Ahead of FDFS, we bring to you the first review of the film. One thing is for sure, Mohit will bring back the hysteria of Aashiqui 2, and this time it will be ten times more than Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer.

Saiyaara is 'pure magic' from Mohit Suri

Singer Palak Muchhal attended the special screening of the film, and soon after it got over, she couldn't resist sharing her thoughts about the film. On Instagram story, Palak heaped praises for team Saiyaara and stated that the film will 'lingers even after it's over'. She wrote, "Watched Saiyaara last night… and I’m still carrying its emotions in my heart. It’s been a while since a film moved me so deeply — Saiyaara is not just a love story, it’s a journey of emotion, pain, healing, and timeless connection. A story that truly needed to be told, and told the way it has been."

Read Palak Muchhal's review on Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda are 'raw, real, powerful'

Praising the leads, Palak wrote, "I must say — @aneetpadda_ and @ahaanpandayy are hands down the most brilliant debutantes I’ve ever seen. So raw, so real, so powerful." She even praised Mohit Suri's direction, and wrote, "What he’s created here goes beyond passion… it’s pure magic. The storytelling, the screenplay, the way every moment unfolds — it lingers long after the credits roll. And the music… Every note elevates the narrative. A special place in my heart for Dhan, by @mithoon11, which is such a soul-stirring part of the film’s heart."

Saiyaara set to take a record-breaking start

Saiyaara will open to cinemas on July 18, and as per the latest reports, the film will easily take an opening between Rs 18-20 crores. The day 1 can go up to Rs 25 crores, depending on the boom in the spot or current bookings.