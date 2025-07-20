Saiyaara: Fan cries, shouts, faints in cinema hall during Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film, video goes viral, netizens react

Saiyaara is making moviegoers emotional about heartbreak and unrequited love. This video, and many other reactions, prove why Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film has found such wide acceptance among the masses.

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, headlined by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has brought a Tsunami at the box office and among the masses. No matter how positive the critical reception is, a film works when the audience connects with the film. Similarly, Saiyaara is creating history at the box office because the youth has found their reflection in Ahaan and Aneet. Do you want to know why Yash Raj Films' latest romantic drama is raking such huge numbers at the box office? Check out this viral video in which a guy goes shirtless, shouts, cries, and faints in the cinema hall where Saiyaara is being played.

Fans' crazy reaction to Saiyaara

In a video shared on X, a young, shirtless boy shouts during the Saiyaara screening. He gets up from his seat, walks to the big screen and faints. This reaction surprises the audience present in the cinema hall. As Ahaan is seen singing the Saiyaara title song, the boy gets up and cries out loudly, and again falls on the ground. Soon, this video surfaced on the internet, and it went viral in no time. In another video, the audience in the cinema hall is seen enjoying the Saiyaara song with their phone's flashlights on. They turned the cinema hall into a live concert, which explains how the audience has accepted the film wholeheartedly.

Watch the viral video of a fan watching Saiyaara

no way u can convince me this movie is not catering to nibba nibbis. NO WAY! sorry, but not sorry! #Saiyaara pic.twitter.com/CI2p1mq5s8 July 20, 2025

Ban these kinda people from Theatres



Enough of this Chapri Virus pic.twitter.com/LUIZ9jDGHx — Aish HR (@AishFighter) July 20, 2025

Netizens' reaction to Saiyaara's craze

Saiyaara wave has taken the internet by storm. Several netizens have shared the public reaction videos on their feed and applauded Mohit Suri for bringing back the romance on the big screen. A netizen wrote, "No way u can convince me this movie is not catering to nibba nibbis. NO WAY! Sorry, but not sorry." Another netizen wrote, "Ramadhir Singh (Gangs of Wasseypur) was right, 'Hindustan mein jab tak cinema hai, log ch****e bante rahenge'." One of the netizens wrote, "I went to the theatre yesterday and it was crowded asf for Saiyyra and I was like Bhai itni acchi movie hai kya." An internet user wrote, "I'm tired of Instagram influencers praising this movie like it's a groundbreaking masterpiece. I had a hunch it was overhyped, and it's definitely for the nibba-nibbis. I haven’t seen the movie, though."

As far as the box office is concerned, the movie opened with Rs 21 crore, and then it earned Rs 24 crore on Saturday. As per the strong trend, the film will easily earn Rs 30 crores on Sunday. Saiyaara also stars Rajesh Kapoor, Geeta Aggarwal, and Shaan R Grover in pivotal roles.

