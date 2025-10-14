FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close down its Norway Embassy, know why

Bihar elections 2025: Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat, know all about Divya Gautam

Health Alert: 5 common mistakes people should avoid making while using aluminium foil in kitchen

Big blow to Australia as two star players to miss 1st ODI game against India: See their replacements

Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram makes BIG move, restricts teenagers to PG-13 content: What is it?

Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, likely to contest from...

Ravindra Jadeja achieves huge milestone in Test cricket, joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list after IND vs WI series

Aneet Padda stuns as showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejewelled Collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025; See pics

Premanand Maharaj health update: Recent video shows him laughing, then why are devotees offering him their kidneys?

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'star' Aneet Padda: 'Thank you for lighting up...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close down its Norway Embassy, know why

After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close do

Bihar elections 2025: Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat, know all about Divya Gautam

Bihar polls: Sushant Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat

Health Alert: 5 common mistakes people should avoid making while using aluminium foil in kitchen

5 common mistakes people should avoid making while using aluminium foil

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'star' Aneet Padda: 'Thank you for lighting up...'

On October 13, a day before her birthday, Ahaan Panday shared some unseen photos with Aneet Padda from the Coldplay concert they attended together. It has been rumoured that the Saiyaara stars are dating each other in real life.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 05:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'star' Aneet Padda: 'Thank you for lighting up...'
Mohit Suri and Aneet Padda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aneet Padda, who became an overnight star after Saiyaara, is celebrating her 23rd birthday on October 14. The film's director Mohit Suri penned a heartfelt birthday note for her. Taking to his Instagram, Suri shared a photo with Padda and wrote, "Happy birthday my star @aneetpadda_ !  Thank you for lighting up the way for all of us...love you forever and ever and ever."

On October 13, a day before her birthday, Ahaan Panday shared some unseen photos with Aneet from the Coldplay concert they attended together. Last month, it was reported that Ahaan and Aneet are dating each other but they have been asked not to make their relationship public. Now, the latest photos shared by Ahaan spark rumours of their rumoured relationship.

A source close to Aditya Chopra told Deccan Chronicle in September, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. The film was loved by the audiences and critics for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing. Its soundtrack, especially the Saiyaara title track, became a phenomenon. The film grossed Rs 581 crore worldwide, including Rs 337 crore net in India, becoming one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

READ | Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to start from...
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to
Three Qatari diplomats killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh day before Gaza ceasefire summit
Three Qatari diplomats killed in Egypt car crash day before Gaza peace summit
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy
Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely to contest 135, sources say
Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely..
BIG warning to Pakistan by Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi: 'Don't want peace, we have other options...'
BIG warning to Pakistan by Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE