Saiyaara director Mohit Suri pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'star' Aneet Padda: 'Thank you for lighting up...'

Aneet Padda, who became an overnight star after Saiyaara, is celebrating her 23rd birthday on October 14. The film's director Mohit Suri penned a heartfelt birthday note for her. Taking to his Instagram, Suri shared a photo with Padda and wrote, "Happy birthday my star @aneetpadda_ ! Thank you for lighting up the way for all of us...love you forever and ever and ever."

On October 13, a day before her birthday, Ahaan Panday shared some unseen photos with Aneet from the Coldplay concert they attended together. Last month, it was reported that Ahaan and Aneet are dating each other but they have been asked not to make their relationship public. Now, the latest photos shared by Ahaan spark rumours of their rumoured relationship.

A source close to Aditya Chopra told Deccan Chronicle in September, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. The film was loved by the audiences and critics for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing. Its soundtrack, especially the Saiyaara title track, became a phenomenon. The film grossed Rs 581 crore worldwide, including Rs 337 crore net in India, becoming one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

